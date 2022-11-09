Draft electoral rolls published

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
November 09, 2022 21:10 IST

The office of the District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner said the draft electoral rolls for the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district were published on November 9.

The voters may verify their names at their polling stations or electoral registration offices or Voter Helpline App or NVSP portal or the CEO’s website at ‘www.ceotelangana.nic.in’, a statement said.

Claims and objections, if any, may be submitted to the electoral registration officers concerned, or through any of the aforementioned meansl, up to December 8, it said.

