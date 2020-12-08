Draft electoral rolls published for MLC poll

HYDERABAD

08 December 2020

Last date for claims and objections is January 8

GHMC has through a press statement informed that the draft electoral rolls for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates Constituency of Telangana Legislative Council have been displayed for inspection at the office of the Electoral Registration Officer and Additional Commissioner (Elections), GHMC and at the office of the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer and revenue divisional officers in the respective districts.

The draft rolls can also be found on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website, ‘www.ceotelangana.nic.in’, the statement said.

The rolls have been prepared de novo upon orders from the Election Commission of India, and as per the revised schedule, the draft rolls have been published on December 8 at all the GHMC and RDO offices in the nine districts — Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

All the eligible graduates may verify their names in the rolls and submit their claims and objections if any before January 8, the statement said.