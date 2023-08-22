ADVERTISEMENT

Draft electoral rolls published for all 15 constituencies in Hyderabad

August 22, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The District Election Officer has notified that draft electoral rolls have been published by the respective Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) of all the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district on Monday, under the second special summary revision of electoral rolls for 2023. The rolls are also uploaded in the Chief Electoral Officer’s website www.ceotelangana.nic.in.

The voters may verify their names and polling stations in the rolls and submit claims and objections if any before September 19. Total number of electors as per the draft rolls is 43,00,989, of whom 22,09,972 are men, 20,90,727 are women, and 290 are the third gender.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US