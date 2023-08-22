HamberMenu
Draft electoral rolls published for all 15 constituencies in Hyderabad

August 22, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The District Election Officer has notified that draft electoral rolls have been published by the respective Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) of all the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district on Monday, under the second special summary revision of electoral rolls for 2023. The rolls are also uploaded in the Chief Electoral Officer’s website www.ceotelangana.nic.in.

The voters may verify their names and polling stations in the rolls and submit claims and objections if any before September 19. Total number of electors as per the draft rolls is 43,00,989, of whom 22,09,972 are men, 20,90,727 are women, and 290 are the third gender.

