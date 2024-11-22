ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan lecture in UoH on Monday

Published - November 22, 2024 05:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Principal Adviser for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme at the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, will deliver a lecture on ‘Journey of TB and COVID: Lessons for Future Challenges’ at the School of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Institution of Eminence, on November 25 at 3.30 p.m. Dr. Swaminathan, will also be honoured with the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) Lifetime Achievement Award on the same day.

This recognition is bestowed for her outstanding contributions to global health, specifically her pivotal role in coordinating the scientific response to the COVID-19 pandemic and setting up Covax, aimed at equitable vaccine distribution, said a press release on Friday.

