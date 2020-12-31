Dr Raghu Ram in Queen Elizabeth II’s honours list

Dr. Raghu Ram Pillarisetti, Director, KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Disease, has found place in the Queen Elizabeth II’s 2021 New Year’s honours list. The 54-year-old Dr Raghu Ram was honoured with ‘OBE-Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire’, according to a press release.
He is also a recipient of Padma Shri award and Dr BC Roy National award. Dr Raghu Ram has established a comprehensive Breast Health Centre, founded a breast cancer charity to raise awareness about the importance of early detection, implemented a population-based Breast Cancer Screening Programme in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
“I dedicate this astonishing moment and tremendous recognition to my family who stood rock solid by me, and equally, to my patients who have given me the unique privilege to be involved in their care. I owe a deep sense of gratitude to the Board of Directors of KIMS Hospitals who gave me a free hand to translate my vision into reality and to my Colleagues at KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases & Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation for their extraordinary contribution to ensure the best possible care to my patients,” he said.
