Hyderabad

23 November 2020 00:20 IST

Renowned surgeon no more

Professor P.V. Chalapathi Rao, a Dr. B.C. Roy national awardee, died on Sunday. One of the renowned surgeons of India, Dr. Rao served as head of the department of surgery at Osmania Medical College. He was the first surgeon from the Telugu States to be elected as president of the Association of Surgeons of India in 1994.

