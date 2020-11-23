Telangana

Dr PV Chalapathi Rao no more

Renowned surgeon no more

Professor P.V. Chalapathi Rao, a Dr. B.C. Roy national awardee, died on Sunday. One of the renowned surgeons of India, Dr. Rao served as head of the department of surgery at Osmania Medical College. He was the first surgeon from the Telugu States to be elected as president of the Association of Surgeons of India in 1994.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2020 12:21:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/dr-pv-chalapathi-rao-no-more/article33156616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY