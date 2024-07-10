ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Jitender appointed as new DGP of Telangana

Updated - July 10, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 04:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Jitender, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, has been posted as the new DGP of the Telangana State. He is seen with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana has a new Director General of Police (DGP). Dr. Jitender, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, who was serving as the Principal Secretary to Government in the Home Department has been posted as the new DGP of the Telangana State. He will be holding the post with full additional charge (FAC) in the State. His incumbent Ravi Gupta has been posted as Special Chief Secretary to the Government. This is the first transfer of DGP after the Congress came into power in the State in December 2023.

Dr. Jitender, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, has been posted as the new DGP of the Telangana State. He is seen with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Video Credit: By Arrangement
