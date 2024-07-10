GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr. Jitender appointed as new DGP of Telangana

Updated - July 10, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 04:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Jitender, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, has been posted as the new DGP of the Telangana State. He is seen with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Dr. Jitender, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, has been posted as the new DGP of the Telangana State. He is seen with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana has a new Director General of Police (DGP). Dr. Jitender, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, who was serving as the Principal Secretary to Government in the Home Department has been posted as the new DGP of the Telangana State. He will be holding the post with full additional charge (FAC) in the State. His incumbent Ravi Gupta has been posted as Special Chief Secretary to the Government. This is the first transfer of DGP after the Congress came into power in the State in December 2023.

Dr. Jitender, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, has been posted as the new DGP of the Telangana State. He is seen with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Video Credit: By Arrangement

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.