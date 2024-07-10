Dr. Jitender appointed as new DGP of Telangana

Telangana has a new Director General of Police (DGP). Dr. Jitender, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, who was serving as the Principal Secretary to Government in the Home Department has been posted as the new DGP of the Telangana State. He will be holding the post with full additional charge (FAC) in the State. His incumbent Ravi Gupta has been posted as Special Chief Secretary to the Government. This is the first transfer of DGP after the Congress came into power in the State in December 2023.

