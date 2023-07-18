Dr. Ambati Natraj of Telangana awarded gold medal by President

July 18, 2023 03:23 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

Dr. Ambati Natraj, the chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, was honored with a gold medal by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

The award was bestowed upon Dr. Natraj during the annual general body meeting organised by the Indian Red Cross Society at Rashtrapati Bhavan, recognising his remarkable contributions to the community. Remarkably, this gold medal is only granted to two individuals within the entire Red Cross Society nationwide. The other person to get the gold medal is Dr Goparaju Samaram from Andhra Pradesh

During the event, President Murmu expressed her delight at the Indian Red Cross Society’s century-long dedication to serving the people. Distinguished guests in attendance included the Governors of nine States, such as Tamilisai Soundararajan from Telangana and Bandaru Dattatreya from Haryana, along with Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya. Representing the Telangana branch of the Indian Red Cross Society, Chairman Ajay Misra, General Secretary Madan Mohan Rao, and National Committee Member Vijay Chander Reddy were also present to witness this momentous occasion.

