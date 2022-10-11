Dr. Abbasi gets Speech Therapy Award

HYDERABAD
October 11, 2022

Telangana Audiologists and Speech Language Pathologists Association has selected and presented the “best speech language pathologist award” to Dr. Fatema Abbasi in the field of speech therapy for 2022. According to a press release issued by the association, its president Dr. Nagender Kankipati and general secretary Dr. Imad Khan Ruman said on Tuesday that Dr. Abbasi was chosen for the award in recognition of her outstanding commitment and valued contribution to the profession of speech language pathology in Telangana. The award was presented to Dr. Abbasi at an event held on October 9.

