DPCs clear promotions in Secretariat depts. at last

130 officers of various ranks get promotions

The State government has at last completed the process for according promotions to employees at different levels in the Secretariat departments.

With the panel year for promotions (September 1 to August 31) coming to a close on Tuesday, the government convened the meetings of the departmental promotion committees at the Secretariat this afternoon.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar presided over the meetings of some DPCs while General Administration Department principal secretary Vikas Raj participated in few others.

Sources said promotions were cleared for 130 officers from the level of section officers to joint secretary level after the meetings.

According to information available, five officers had been promoted to the rank of additional secretary, eight to the rank of joint secretary, deputy secretary - 20, assistant secretary - 33, and section officers - 65. Promotions were already accorded to around 20 employees in the rank of section assistants and assistant section officers in the past, taking the total number to little over 150.

The file pertaining to the promotions had been sent to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his final clearance and the officials concerned are hopeful of receiving the orders late this evening. The development follows the fervent requests made by the employees who were apprehensive of missing out on the opportunity one more year.

Promotions were last given to the employees two years ago and a section of employees staged protest in front of the Chief Secretary’s chambers in the Secretariat few days ago demanding that promotions be given to them before the conclusion of the panel year.