Dozen trees translocated in Nalgonda

Green India Challenge, in coordination with Vata Foundation and Nalgonda Municipal Corporation, took up translocation of over 200 trees which are threatened by road widening project.

The translocation initiative was launched in Nalgonda on Tuesday, when 12 trees, 11 of them neem and one tamarind, were successfully relocated.

All the trees are targeted to be translocated by August this year, and in the first phase, a total 50 trees will be relocated to safety, a press statement informed.