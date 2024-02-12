Telangana | Dozen senior police officers re-transferred in under two months

February 12, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A dozen senior and IPS officers who had been transferred and given postings in December were re-transferred and allocated new postings as per a government order on Monday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu, who had taken charge nearly two months ago, was transferred as IGP, Multi Zone –II. An officer of the 2004 batch Tarun Joshi will be the fourth Police Commissioner of Rachakonda.

For K. Narayan Naik, joint police commissioner (Cyberabad), it is just over a month of his posting. He is now posted as DIG, State Crime Records Bureau in the Crime Investigation Department.

A 2010-batch IPS officer Joel Davis, who has been waiting for a posting, will be the new joint police commissioner for Cyberabad.

A State-service officer M. Srinivasulu will be the new police commissioner of Ramagundam, while the posting of senior officer L.S. Chowhan as per an earlier order has been cancelled. Mr. Chowhan is retained as DIG, Zone VII, Jogulamba.

Former Nalgonda Superintendent of Police K. Apoorva Rao, who was posted as SP in the Women Protection Cell, is now posted as SP (Vigilance) in the TSRTC.

D. Uday Kumar Redy, SP of TS Transco was trasferred and posted as DCP (South-West), Hyderabad City, R. Giridhar, DCP (SOT, Malakjgiri), is transferred and posted as DCP (East), Hyderabad City, and Sadhana Rashmi Perumal, Addl. DCP (Rajendranagar) is transferred and posted as DCP (Task Force), Hyderabad City.

A State-service officer D. Muralidhar, who has been waiting for a posting, is posted as Dy. Director in the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy, to replace incumbent officer B. Naveen Kumar.

A 2008-batch officer, Mr. Naveen Kumar, it may be noted, was booked under several charges, was served a memo and was detained for questioning by the Hyderabad police last month for alleged cheating and forgery involving the property of a retired bureaucrat. He was directed to report in the office of the Director General of Police.

