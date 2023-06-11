Dowry harassment charge against Telangana cadre IAS officer

June 11, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A local court in Korba district of Chhattisgarh has reportedly issued an order to register an FIR against Sandeep Kumar Jha, an IAS officer of Telangana cadre of 2014 batch. The officer’s wife has allegedly accused him of domestic violence and dowry harassment.

As per reports, the complaint was lodged by Mr.Jha’s wife with the court in Korba seeking intervention and action against him. The court has now directed the Korba Civil Line police station to register an FIR against Mr.Jha based on the allegations.

However, when asked about the same, Korba SP Uday Kiran said, “We have not received a certified copy from the court ordering any FIR or action. We will follow the order once we receive it. I cannot comment on this until I have the document in hand.”

According to the complaint, the couple got married in Darbhanga, Bihar, in 2021. His wife alleged that ever since their marriage, she has been subjected to continuous dowry harassment by her husband. Additionally, she has accused Mr.Jha of domestic violence.