Dowry death case: Software engineer arrested

April 04, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

A 28-year-old software engineer from Warangal district identified as Naresh was arrested by the Karimnagar rural police on Tuesday night for allegedly driving his wife Srija, 25, to end her life by demanding additional dowry.

Srija, a native of Bommakal near here, allegedly consumed pesticide after administering the poisonous substance to her one-year-old son Aryan at her parents’ home on Tuesday morning. The mother-son duo died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karimnagar the same day.

On hearing the tragic news, Srija’s mother Jayaprada, 55, allegedly ended her life on Tuesday evening, police said. Srija allegedly resorted to the drastic step unable to bear constant harassment by her husband and in-laws for additional dowry. Further investigation is underway.

(There is always someone to listen at: 040 66202000/2001 or 8142020033/44 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide prevention centre Roshini.)

