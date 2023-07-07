Dowry death case in Chandanagar

July 07, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

HYDERABAD

A 31-year-old woman died by suicide at her residence in Chandanagar following alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws for additional dowry. Police said that the husband was demanding her to get ₹1 lakh from her parents while restraining her from meeting them.

Seetal, 31, and Sudhakar, 32, had an arranged marriage, said the police, adding that he was given ₹50,000 and one tola gold as dowry. The couple have two sons.

“After about two years of their marriage, he started harassing her for additional dowry and asked her not to meet her family members. Though the woman’s family intervened and counselled him, he refused to change his behaviour and continued to harass her,” said the police.

On Thursday morning, Seetal was found dead at her residence. A preliminary enquiry revealed that she was slapped and beaten up by Sudhakar for visiting the neighbour’s house on Wednesday night.

“We received a complaint from Seetal’s family about the harassment she suffered from Sudhakar and his parents - Ganapathi and Tejamma. They were booked and taken into custody,” added the police.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001. )