Downpour leaves a few metres of railway tracks flooded in Telangana’s Mahabubad district, hits train traffic

Train traffic on the Khammam-Warangal route has been hit due to flooding of a portion of the railway tracks between Intikanne and Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district early on Sunday (September 1, 2024) morning following heavy rains which lashed the district since Saturday (August 31, 2024) midnight.

A small stretch of the formation under the railway tracks was washed away by floodwaters of a swollen stream on the outskirts of Thallapusapally in Kesamudram mandal bringing to halt the movement of trains on the route, sources said.

Some trains fully/partially cancelled and diverted

The South Central Railway (SCR) has fully/partially cancelled and diverted some of the trains due to heavy rains and waterlogging on the railway tracks at several locations in the South Central Railway route.

The Secunderabad-Guntur (17202) and the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad (20708) trains were cancelled on September 1, 2024, a press release said.

The Tirupati-Karimnagar (12761) and Visakhapatnam-New Delhi (20805) trains have been partially cancelled between Vijayawada-Karimnagar and Vijayawada-New Delhi (Journey commencing date 31-08-2024).

Several other trains were cancelled, some partially, and as many as 17 others diverted in view of incessant rains.

