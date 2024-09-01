GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Downpour leaves a few metres of railway tracks flooded in Telangana’s Mahabubad district, hits train traffic

Published - September 01, 2024 12:15 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
A portion of the railway tracks between Intikanne and Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district was flooded early on Sunday (September 1, 2024) morning.

A portion of the railway tracks between Intikanne and Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district was flooded early on Sunday (September 1, 2024) morning. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Train traffic on the Khammam-Warangal route has been hit due to flooding of a portion of the railway tracks between Intikanne and Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district early on Sunday (September 1, 2024) morning following heavy rains which lashed the district since Saturday (August 31, 2024) midnight.

A small stretch of the formation under the railway tracks was washed away by floodwaters of a swollen stream on the outskirts of Thallapusapally in Kesamudram mandal bringing to halt the movement of trains on the route, sources said.

Some trains fully/partially cancelled and diverted

The South Central Railway (SCR) has fully/partially cancelled and diverted some of the trains due to heavy rains and waterlogging on the railway tracks at several locations in the South Central Railway route.

The Secunderabad-Guntur (17202) and the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad (20708) trains were cancelled on September 1, 2024, a press release said.

Flash Flood Risk warning for 19 districts of Telangana till Sunday evening

The Tirupati-Karimnagar (12761) and Visakhapatnam-New Delhi (20805) trains have been partially cancelled between Vijayawada-Karimnagar and Vijayawada-New Delhi (Journey commencing date 31-08-2024).

Several other trains were cancelled, some partially, and as many as 17 others diverted in view of incessant rains.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.