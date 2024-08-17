Downpour drenches Hyderabad, streets swamped

The cumulonimbus clouds that had unleashed their fury on Hyderabad on Thursday evening continued the sortie on Friday too, though with reduced intensity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muggy weather prevailed throughout the day but soon gave way to heavy accumulation of clouds and downpour in several parts of the city. Starting on the north-western side of Hyderabad, the rain progressed to cover the whole city in a matter of minutes.

The showers which continued for close to an hour resulted in massive inundation of roads in areas such as Gachibowli, Patancheru, Musheerabad and Alwal among other areas. Motorists navigated through waterlogged roads while the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police had a tough time controlling vehicular movement in knee-deep water. Traffic was diverted at a few locations where roads were dangerously waterlogged.

As per data from weather monitoring stations at various points in the city, by 8 p.m., the highest rainfall recorded was 61.5 mm at Patancheru, followed by Qutbullahpur at 45.8 mm and Golkonda at 42.8 mm. Gachibowli received 38.5 mm, while the rainfall exceeded 30 mm at Hayatnagar, Asifnagar, Kukatpally, and other locations nearby.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.