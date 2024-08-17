ADVERTISEMENT

Downpour drenches Hyderabad, streets swamped

Published - August 17, 2024 04:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The highest rainfall recorded was 61.5 mm at Patancheru

The Hindu Bureau

A heavy spell of rain on Friday caught commuters unawares as massive traffic snarls were witnessed in several parts of Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The cumulonimbus clouds that had unleashed their fury on Hyderabad on Thursday evening continued the sortie on Friday too, though with reduced intensity.

Muggy weather prevailed throughout the day but soon gave way to heavy accumulation of clouds and downpour in several parts of the city. Starting on the north-western side of Hyderabad, the rain progressed to cover the whole city in a matter of minutes.

The showers which continued for close to an hour resulted in massive inundation of roads in areas such as Gachibowli, Patancheru, Musheerabad and Alwal among other areas. Motorists navigated through waterlogged roads while the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police had a tough time controlling vehicular movement in knee-deep water. Traffic was diverted at a few locations where roads were dangerously waterlogged.

Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

As per data from weather monitoring stations at various points in the city, by 8 p.m., the highest rainfall recorded was 61.5 mm at Patancheru, followed by Qutbullahpur at 45.8 mm and Golkonda at 42.8 mm. Gachibowli received 38.5 mm, while the rainfall exceeded 30 mm at Hayatnagar, Asifnagar, Kukatpally, and other locations nearby.

