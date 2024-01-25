Double trouble for Hyderabad traffic on January 25 

January 25, 2024 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Stepping out with vehicles on January 25 could prove to be a tough ride for Hyderabadis as the city gears to host the international cricket match between India and England and the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meeting at LB Stadium, both on the same day. The traffic police force of the city has come up with comprehensive traffic restrictions, including diversions, across the city.

The traffic coming from AR petrol pump junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue, Basheerbagh towards AR petrol pump and Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted between 12 noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday on a need basis. Meanwhile, the city is also likely to see traffic congestion at junctions including Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapul, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayathnagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda, Hyderabad’s additional commissioner of Police (Traffic) P Viswa Prasad cautioned in an advisory.

Moreover, RTC (Road Transport Corporation) buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue will also be diverted towards the AR petrol pump towards Nampally. On the other hand, a total of about 250 traffic personnel will be deployed to implement a traffic management plan for the international test cricket match days scheduled from January 25 to 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal; the Traffic Police of Rachakonda Commissionerate informed on Wednesday.

The police has come up with a comprehensive traffic management plan that comprises eight sectors covering areas in and around the stadium including the parking places for the spectators, Important junctions and main roads for general traffic, roads leading to the stadium and contingency diversions among others. A total of 15 parking locations have been designated, which can accommodate over 8,650 vehicles (two and four-wheelers put together) coming from routes - Secunderabad-Tarnaka-Habsiguda, Amberpet-Ramanthapur-NSL Arena, LB Nagar-Nagole-Uppal X Road. Of the 15, five reserved parking locations are earmarked for certain categories of spectators possessing vehicle passes including broadcasters and media.

There will be no restrictions on the movement of general traffic, however, certain categories of heavy vehicles will be diverted from 7.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. during the match days, said G Sudheer Babu, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda in an advisory.

“If commuters wish to avoid the stretch from Uppal X Road to Genpact, they can take a diversion towards Ramanthapur road and at Street No.8 Signal, they can take the Street No.8 road to Habsiguda junction,” he added.

