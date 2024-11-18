Double murder: Family feud between relatives results in death

An altercation between two relatives ended in a double murder late Sunday (November 17, 2024) evening in Nagilla Village, of Madgul.

According to the complaint filed by Bojja Rameshwar Reddy, a former Sarpanch and farmer, the clash occurred on Sunday evening at around 7 p.m. during a local festival at the home of Barkam Chandraiah, a relative of one of the victims.

The victims, 54-year-old Barkam Yadaiah, and his 40-year-old brother-in-law, Gaddam Srinu, were involved in a heated argument that escalated into a fight. “Yadaiah, a former convict who had served eight years in Cherlapally Prison for the murder of his wife in 2014, had been living alone in the village since his release two years ago. Srinu, a centering mason from Medipally village, had come to Nagilla to attend the festival and decided to visit Yadaiah,” explained the police.

At approximately 7 p.m., the two began quarreling inside Yadaiah’s home. “The argument turned physical, with both men attacking each other with a wooden pestle and sticks. Yadaiah struck Srinu multiple times on the head and body, causing severe injuries that led to his death. During the altercation, Srinu retaliated, inflicting similar injuries on Yadaiah. Both men bled out and succumbed to their injuries at the scene,” added the police.

Villagers discovered the bodies after hearing about the incident and alerted the Madgul police at around 1 a.m. of Monday.

They booked a case and an investigation is underway to gather further evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.