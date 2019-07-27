Double lane connectivity to all mandals

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashant Reddy has said that the State government had completed construction of targeted two lane roads and 400 bridges in the last four-and-a-half years.

Double laning of roads from mandal to district headquarters and construction of bridges at unbridged crossings were among three roads building programmes of the government after the State was formed in 2014. The third programme comprised four laning of roads from district headquarters to State capital, Mr. Reddy said at the regional workshop of Indian Road Congress here on Friday.

He also said the three programmes were grounded in 2014 at a cost of ₹12,000 crore as the government realised the importance of adequate and quality road network in economic development of the State.

There were 459 mandals prior to reorganisation of districts, of which 145 mandals were not connected by double lane. So, as many as 139 works costing ₹ 2,587 crore were taken up to provide double lane connectivity to these mandals.

Bridges

Mr. Reddy said a programme to construct 511 bridges at a cost of ₹2,495 was taken up as it was felt that a road without bridging the gaps across streams and rivers would not serve the purpose during rainy season. Capacity augmentation by way of widening two lanes to four lanes while connecting district roads with State highways was another programme over a length of 5,595 kms at a cost of ₹ 7,915 crore.

The density of national highways in the State had increased from 2.25 kms per 100 sq km in 2014 to 3.41 kms per 100 sq kms. The length itself of national highways had gone up from 2,527 kms to 3,834 kms.

Two major rivers across Godavari, one over Krishna, three over Manjeera and four over Manair were among many bridges constructed during the period.