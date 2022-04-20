Double blow to women from Vaddera Basti

The women used to work as domestic maids and fell sick fired from jobs

The women used to work as domestic maids and fell sick fired from jobs

The illness which has swept through Vaddera Basti in Madhapur claiming two lives and hospitalised more than 60 people, had a direct impact on livelihoods too. However, cause of the illness remains a ‘mystery’.

Several women from the basti used to work as domestic helps. Some of them, who had to spend 5-10 days at hospitals for their treatment or had to attend to their sick family members, were fired from the jobs.

As they stayed away from work for many days, they were replaced.

Two weeks ago, scores of residents from the basti started to fall sick, complaining of vomiting and diarrhea. Chinna Bheemaiah (27) and Kannamma (88) who got admitted have died. K Buggappa (48) and K Mogulappa (33) who developed kidney diseases are still at hospital.

One family that continues to experience the direct and indirect impact of the illness stays at a rented home in the narrow alleys of the basti. A Venkatamma’s husband Lakshman used to earn daily wages as a stone cutter. Ms Venkatamma used to work as a domestic help at two flats. Mr Lakshman underwent treatment for over a week. Though discharged from hospital, he did not recover yet. This means he cannot attend work.

“Since I too had to be away from work for over a week as domestic help, I was fired from job. Now, my family has to survive on salary from one flat. I have two daughters and want to educate them at a good school,” said Venkatamma.

Her neighbor, J Venkatamma (40), comes out of her home with hospital records. “I too underwent treatment for the illness for five days, and took five more days to recover completely. In the meantime, I was fired as domestic help. Now, I don’t have a job,” she said.

Another woman from the Basti, Nagalakshmi, too lost the job. “I had to take care of my seven-month-old baby who was admitted at hospital,” said Nagalakshmi. All of them hope to get back the work. They have requested authorities to extend help in building own houses.

Cause remains mystery

Cause of the illness remains a ‘mystery’ as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials have earlier ruled out water contamination and said the illness was not caused by the water. There has been no fresh communication from government officials to the residents informing the cause.

The residents refuse to believe that water is not the cause. Since water contamination was ruled out, compensation from a government department is not issued too.

Family members of Bheemaiah and Kannamma, were handed over ₹ 5 lakh by Serlingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Madhapur Corporator V Jagadeeshwar Goud, and others on Wednesday. Family members of the two said that they have received the amount.

Mr Gandhi said that they had donated their personal money to extended support in getting Ganga’s children educated.