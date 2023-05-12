ADVERTISEMENT

Double-bedroom housing complex launched in Hyderabad

May 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A double-bedroom housing complex at Muralidhar Bagh in Goshamahal area was launched by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday.

The complex, built at ₹10 crore, has 120 double-bedroom units in three blocks. It has elevators, internal roads, drains, drinking-water supply and other facilities.

Besides, 10 tenements have been built for commercial use, which will be rented out to locals. The amount will be used for the maintenance of the building, said Mr. Srinivas Yadav while distributing the titles to beneficiaries.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and other public representatives were present.

