Double bedroom houses ready for inauguration at Siddipet

SIDDIPET

19 November 2020 21:09 IST

Designed as a gated community, Telangana to showcase it as a model township

The stage is set for inauguration of double bedroom, hall and kitchen (2BHK) houses at Narsapur on the outskirts of the district headquarters town.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to participate in the house warming ceremony of the double bedroom houses, new Collectorate complex and the Commissionerate. However, the dates are not yet finalised for the programme as the process for election to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has begun.

As many as 2,460 double bedroom houses on G+2 model are being constructed here as a gated community and the government has been trying to showcase this as the model for the nation to provide accommodation for the poor.

Advertising

Advertising

From the very beginning, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao personally supervised the construction of these houses. The construction of these houses was almost completed about a year ago but selection of beneficiaries was completed recently. About 1,800 beneficiaries were selected in a transparent manner

The construction of these houses was taken up at an estimated cost of ₹130 crore and already 2,200 houses are completed.

“All infrastructure facilities like roads, underground drainage, drinking water, power supply and other amenities have been provided. These houses were built on 35 acres and are ready for occupation,” said an official involved in the process.

Construction of integrated Collectorate and residential quarters was taken up on about 48.15 acres at an estimated cost of ₹62.6 crore. The work was awarded to Ms. Chabra Associates and work on it began on October 30, 2017.

The building was constructed in G+2 model with residential quarters for Collector, Joint Collector, DRO and other officers and the total built up area is 1.78 lakh square feet.

The Commissionerate was constructed on about 20 acres with an estimated cost of ₹15 crore with a constructed plinth area of 60,000 sft.