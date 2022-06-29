DOST schedule for degree admissions released

A day after the Intermediate results were declared, the State Council for Higher Education released the schedule for admissions to conventional courses like BA, B.Sc and B.Com to fill 4.25 lakh seats through the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) According to the schedule, DOST phase I admissions will be from July 1 to 30 with web options from July 6 to 30 and allotment of seats on August 3. The second phase registration will be from August 7, web options from August 7 to 22 and allotment of seats on August 27. The phase three registration as well as web options will be from August 29 to September 12 and allotment of seats on September 16. The regular classes will commence on October 1.

Admissions will be made for 1,060 colleges in Osmania, Kakatiya, Satavahana, Telangana, Palamuru and Palamuru universities.