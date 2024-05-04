DOST notification released

May 04, 2024 03:59 am | Updated 03:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) notification for admission to undergraduate courses in State universities, and for D. Pharmacy in State Board of Technical Education and Training.

Candidates who have cleared the Intermediate examination, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), or any equivalent recognised examination of other boards of other States, can apply.

They must do a one-time registration online by paying ₹200 on https://dost.cgg.gov.in.

Registrations can also be done through DOST mobile application, from any Mee Seva centre, or T-folio app. For all registrations, linking the student or his/her parents’ phone number and the student’s Aadhaar details, live photo or finger print/iris/face authentication is mandatory. The registration DOST ID and PIN generated in the process must be secured and kept confidentially till the completion of the admission process.

The Phase-I registrations, which open on May 6, will close on May 25. The Phase-I seat allotments are scheduled for June 3, and Phase-II registrations, at a fee of ₹400, will be open from June 4-13. Phase-III registrations, at a fee of ₹400, will be open from June 19-25.

Participating universities include Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET.

Candidates can also get in touch with officials for any grievances on WhatsApp chatbot (7901002200), Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Youtube. The DOST helpdesk number is 040-23120416.