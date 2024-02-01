Doordarshan invites applications for copy editor posts

February 01, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan Kendra, Hyderabad, has invited applications for appointment of ‘copy editor’, a full-time post on contract basis. There are two vacancies and interested candidates may apply online on Prasar Bharati weblink http://applications.prasarbharati.ors/ within the prescribed time limit. Further details on the notification like qualification, age eligibility, nature of duties, remuneration etc., can be obtained under the ‘Vacancy’ section of Prasar Bharati website https://prasarbharati.gov.in/pbvacancies/, said a press release on Wednesday.