Door-to-door survey to identify foreign returnees

17 March 2020 00:38 IST

13 suspected patients who arrived in Karimnagar from Indonesia referred to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

To check the spread of COVID-19, district medical and health officials have decided to conduct door-to-door survey to identify the people showing symptoms of coronavirus and also those who have recently returned from foreign countries.

Initially, the survey would be conducted in Karimnagar town in all the six urban primary health centres (UPHC) limits. All the 30 ANMs, 30 ASHA workers and six supervisors would participate in the survey. After identification of the suspected cases, they would be shifted to the isolation ward at the district headquarters hospital.

Mass awareness

On this occasion, the medical team would distribute pamphlets on the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They would also be informed about quarantine measures for those showing symptoms such as cold, cough and fever.

The medical department has also decided to seek the participation of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and women self-help groups to identify suspected cases in the town.

In the meantime, district medical and health officials have shifted the 13 COVID-19 suspects from Indonesia who arrived in the town by train on Monday, for treatment at Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. Their reasons for arrival is still not clear. After treatment at the isolation ward here, they were referred to Hyderabad, said DM&HO G. Sujatha, adding that there is no cause for alarm.

Anganwadi centres

District leaders of Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham have submitted a memorandum to Collector K. Shashanka here on Monday urging the State government to declare holidays for anganwadi centres too. Sangham secretary G. Satyam said the children in Anganwadi centres have lower immunity and must be protected.

The Collector assured to draw the government’s attention to the matter.