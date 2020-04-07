Telangana

Door-to-door survey taken up

RED ZONE: Police maintain vigil on a deserted Pedda Tanda road in Khammam on Tuesday.

RED ZONE: Police maintain vigil on a deserted Pedda Tanda road in Khammam on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao

Search on for contacts of coronavirus positive patient from Khammam

As many as 19 teams comprising medical staff have launched a vigorous door-to-door survey in Pedda Thanda in Khammam rural mandal to trace all secondary contacts of the 43-year-old man of the village, who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.

The district administration rolled out more aggressive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the district reported its first case on Monday. The patient has already been shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad and some 43 close contacts moved to quarantine facilities for medical screening.

Collector R. V. Karnan personally monitored the survey and disinfection operations in Pedda Thanda near here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the district police have decided to enforce the lockdown more stringently from Wednesday.

