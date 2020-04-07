Door-to-door survey taken up

As many as 19 teams comprising medical staff have launched a vigorous door-to-door survey in Pedda Thanda in Khammam rural mandal to trace all secondary contacts of the 43-year-old man of the village, who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.
The district administration rolled out more aggressive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the district reported its first case on Monday. The patient has already been shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad and some 43 close contacts moved to quarantine facilities for medical screening.
Collector R. V. Karnan personally monitored the survey and disinfection operations in Pedda Thanda near here on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the district police have decided to enforce the lockdown more stringently from Wednesday.
