Door-to-door survey of properties to begin on July 30

Updated - July 27, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will undertake a ground survey to collect property and ownership details in the city, to be matched with the data received through the GIS mapping of properties.

The field survey is expected to begin on July 30 and will be conducted initially at Uppal, Hayatnagar, Hyderanagar, Kukatpally, KPHB Colony, Miyapur and Chandanagar areas. It will be extended to other localities later.

Residents will be asked to furnish details such as building permissions, occupancy, the latest property tax payment receipt, water bill, electricity bill, owner’s identity proof and trade license number, in case of commercial properties.

The Geo-Enabled Property Taxes project facilitates easier payment of property tax, better management of assets for the GHMC and citizen participation, a statement from the civic body read.

