Caste survey launched in Telangana 

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar launched Telangana’s door-to-door survey at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office in Hyderabad on Wednesday (November 6, 2024). The survey is to assess the social, economic, political, caste and educational status of all households across the State. It is being conducted by the State Planning Department. The Minister said that the caste census was last conducted in 1931.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enumerators will conduct the door-to-door survey by visiting each and every household with the Socio Economic Survey Forms. They will interact with the head of the family and record the information in the forms which will be in two parts, as per a communication provided to the media.

Form in two parts

In the first part, they will obtain the details of the individual of the household. In the second part, they will obtain common details of the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details that people will be asked for includes Basic details including name and address Religion, caste Marital status Aadhaar card number (optional)

The enumerators will affix a sticker on the doors of the households to mark that they have visited a house and for the intimation to the families. One enumerator is assigned to 150 houses.

Details about source of income Details of job Self-employment details Annual income Annual turnover in case of business/real estate /industrialist Do you pay income tax? Do you hold a bank account?

1.17 crore houses

The Minister said that for the next three days, the enumerators will affix stickers to the houses allotted to them. They will conduct the survey by visiting houses from November 9. On the whole, 85,000 enumerators were assigned to 1,17,44,000 houses

Details that will be collected include If daily wage labor, the unorganized sector respondent works in Caste-based occupation Health hazard because of the caste-based occupation

.Mr. Prabhakar urged people not to hold apprehensions regarding the survey and to share the information, which will be kept confidential. He has requested Opposition to give suggestions if there are any issues

Details that will be collected include Benefits received from reservation, if any, (Education and employment) Welfare schemes benefits received in the past five years Caste certificate if the respondent belongs to SC/ST/BC/EWS If the respondent is from one of the Denotified Tribes

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.