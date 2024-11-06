GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Door-to-door survey launched in Telangana 

Enumerators will affix stickers for next three days. Survey will be taken up from November 9. The survey is to assess the social, economic, political, caste and educational status of every household across the State.

Published - November 06, 2024 12:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Enumerators of the door-to-door survey holding the Socio, Economic, Caste, Education and Political survey forms in Hyderabad on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

Enumerators of the door-to-door survey holding the Socio, Economic, Caste, Education and Political survey forms in Hyderabad on Wednesday (November 6, 2024). | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar launched Telangana’s door-to-door survey at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office in Hyderabad on Wednesday (November 6, 2024). The survey is to assess the social, economic, political, caste and educational status of all households across the State. It is being conducted by the State Planning Department. The Minister said that the caste census was last conducted in 1931.

Enumerators will conduct the door-to-door survey by visiting each and every household with the Socio Economic Survey Forms. They will interact with the head of the family and record the information in the forms which will be in two parts, as per  a communication provided to the media.

Form in two parts

In the first part, they will obtain the details of the individual of the household. In the second part, they will obtain common details of the family.

Details that people will be asked for includes
Basic details including name and address
Religion, caste
Marital status 
Aadhaar card number (optional)

The enumerators will affix a sticker on the doors of the households to mark that they have visited a house and for the intimation to the families. One enumerator is assigned to 150 houses.

Details about source of income
Details of job
Self-employment details
Annual income 
Annual turnover in case of business/real estate /industrialist
Do you pay income tax?
Do you hold a bank account?

1.17 crore houses

The Minister said that for the next three days, the enumerators will affix stickers to the houses allotted to them. They will conduct the survey by visiting houses from November 9. On the whole, 85,000 enumerators were assigned to 1,17,44,000 houses

Details that will be collected include
If daily wage labor, the unorganized sector respondent works in
Caste-based occupation
Health hazard because of the caste-based occupation 

.Mr. Prabhakar urged people not to hold apprehensions regarding the survey and to share the information, which will be kept confidential. He has requested Opposition to give suggestions if there are any issues

Details that will be collected include
Benefits received from reservation, if any, (Education and employment)
Welfare schemes benefits received in the past five years
Caste certificate if the respondent belongs to SC/ST/BC/EWS
If the respondent is from one of the Denotified Tribes

