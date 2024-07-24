ADVERTISEMENT

Door-to-door fever survey in Telangana to prevent seasonal diseases

Published - July 24, 2024 11:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

Each team will be tasked with covering a minimum of 50 households per day

The Hindu Bureau

To prevent seasonal diseases, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha directed officials to conduct door-to-door fever survey in Telangana. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha has directed Health Department officials to initiate a door-to-door fever survey in Telangana, as part of a strategy to prevent seasonal diseases.

The fever survey teams will consist of two Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), one Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), one Multipurpose Health Assistant, and one Multipurpose Health Supervisor, all supervised by a Community Health Officer. Each team will be tasked with covering a minimum of 50 households per day. The overall supervision will be done by District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs).

Fever cases identified will be referred to the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) or Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), where a medical officer will assess the patients in a dedicated fever Outpatient Department (OPD).

Blood samples will also be collected at these centres. Complicated cases will be referred to nearby hospitals under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) or the Director of Medical Education (DME) for further evaluation, said a release.

