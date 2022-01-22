Door-to-door fever survey begins across the State

Hyderabad

22 January 2022 00:19 IST

More than one lakh tests to be conducted on a daily basis

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has informed that the State government has embarked upon fever survey to identify individuals with COVID-19 symptoms so that they could be isolated immediately for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus.

He said the survey envisages vaccination of all those who could not take the vaccine, including those who are differently abled. Steps had been taken to ensure that such people are vaccinated at their doorsteps.

The Chief Secretary visited Hill Top Colony in Khairatabad to take stock of door-to-door fever survey initiated across the State on Friday.

Multi-disciplinary teams comprising Asha/ANM/municipal/Panchayat Raj staff would visit every household and conduct the survey for identifying persons with COVID-19 symptoms. The symptomatic persons would be provided with health kits immediately. The government had made available one crore kits in advance to cater to the requirement.

The Chief Secretary recalled that the results of the fever survey done twice in the past were encouraging and the government had accordingly launched the same for the third time. More than one lakh tests were being performed on a daily basis while there are 56,000 oxygen equipped beds in private and government hospitals available in case there is any need for hospitalisation of the affected persons, he said.