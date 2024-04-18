Don’t waste vote on Congress or BRS, says BJP as four candidates file nomination papers

April 18, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Three BJP candidates, including two former Ministers — Eatala Rajender from Malkajgiri constituency, D.K. Aruna from Mahabubnagar constituency and an ex-MLA M. Raghunandan Rao from Medak constituency — filed their nomination papers on Thursday.

At Nagarkurnool, P. Bharat filed his nomination papers in the presence of his father and ex-BRS MP P.Ramulu and Kamareddy MLA K.Venkataramana Reddy.

The candidates held prayers and took out rallies accompanied by the party mandated leaders during the nomination process. “This is like mini-India and Mr. Rajender is a people’s leader whose work as health minister of Telangana was praiseworthy during COVID-19 pandemic. I am confident that people will elect him so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make use of his experience for utilising his services for the country,” said Union Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri. He was the chief guest during the nomination process in Malkajgiri.

Mr. Rajender on his part appealed to the voters to not fall prey to “paid articles” and “fake surveys” but trust his “vision” to develop the constituency under the next Modi government. “My record as a public representative is matchless,” he claimed and accused Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy of seeking votes with “money bags” but was sure people would reject the same.

Telangana party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who also participated in the event, exuded confidence of the party winning a dozen seats. He had also admitted former BRS Uppal MLA B. Subash Reddy and his wife ex-corporator Swapna into the party.

Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman urged the voters of Mahabubnagar not to “waste” their vote by supporting Congress since “Mr. Modi is surely going to be Prime Minister for the third time with the BJP-led NDA government coming to power”. BRS is in any case a “dead snake” with daily erosion of support base, he maintained. Ms. Aruna, if elected, will bring Central funds for the welfare and development projects as well as projects like Nettampadu, Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation works, among others.

Mr. Raghunandan Rao filed one set of nomination papers in the morning and the second set later in the evening in the presence of Mr. Kishan Reddy and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. He appealed to the voters to give him an opportunity to serve the people of the constituency.