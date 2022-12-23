Don’t wash your linen in public, Digvijaya warns Telangana Congressmen

December 23, 2022 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The two-day rapprochement visit of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to Hyderabad to sort out the issues in the Telangana unit of the party ended with a warning to everyone not to precipitate their differences by going to the media, and also a hint that leaders should not expect any change in the leadership as that was not the brief given to him.

His replies to questions on seniors questioning the promotion of juniors to the top posts also was a hint that age was not a factor in the Congress but only the need. “When I was made a PCC chief I was just 38 years old, while stalwarts of that era dominated the State politics. Similarly, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was made the APCC Chief when he was just 34 years in the united Andhra Pradesh that too had stalwarts in the State. What matters is the need,” he said.

Addressing a press conference after holding deliberations with over 100 leaders during the two-day visit before flying back to New Delhi, Mr. Singh said being ambitious in politics was natural for every politician, but they should remember that party discipline was of paramount importance and that the party high command would take indiscipline very seriously. “With folded hands, I request all the Congress leaders that they do not expose their differences in front of the media, but to reach out to the party high command,” he said.

Unity must to defeat BRS

Mr. Singh said unity was a must among the Congressmen if the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and the BJP were to be defeated. There was a huge anti-incumbency in Telangana and the party should be among the people to expose the misdeeds of the KCR government, he said. He also criticised Mr. KCR for not keeping any of his promises made and termed it as his habit. At the same time, he said everything was well in the Congress and all issues were settled.

Mr. Singh also took a dig at the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for keeping quiet on the minority reservation given by the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government reduced from 4% to 3%. Mr. Owaisi was busy ensuring that the BJP was strengthened by fielding AIMIM candidates where it did not have any strength and he was also supporting Mr. KCR for his own reasons at the cost of minorities, he alleged. “Why is he not questioning the reduction in reservation or enhancement of it to 12% as promised by KCR in 2014.”

Targets BJP on COVID

Mr. Singh alleged that the BJP was worried over the response to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and questioned the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s letter to Mr. Gandhi to stop the yatra much before Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the precautions to be taken to check the spread of COVID. The Minister’s “advice” and the letter came before the PM admitted the presence of new COVID variant in the country, he said.

He said if COVID was dangerous why were the BJP’s rallies and padayatras being allowed? It was quite clear that the BJP and RSS were worried over the response to Rahul Gandhi’s yatra, he said.