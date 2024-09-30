GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Don’t want 2BHK house’: families refuse to relocate from Musi course

Many say they had spent significant amounts on their houses; tension at Saidabad after locals stop several families from Musi area from entering 2BHK colony

Updated - September 30, 2024 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Several families residing along the Musi river in Hyderabad continued to oppose the demolition orders issued earlier this month. Despite the government’s offer of 2BHK housing in Chanchalguda, many residents are not willing to relocate.

While 73 families from the Musi river area have already moved into the new housing society, others remain steadfast in their resistance to demolition. Many of these families say they had invested significant sums on the houses, either by purchasing existing properties or building them themselves.

“We don’t need any 2BHK allotments. You can give them to those who actually need them,” said a woman from Hydershakote on Sunday. “We sold our farmland to buy this house for ₹50 lakh. If they demolish it, we will be homeless,” she added.

Tension at 2BHK colony in Saidabad

When a number of families who had agreed to relocate were moving into their allotted flats in the 2BHK colony in Saidabad, locals tried to stop them at the entrance around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The Madannapet police registered an FIR against a person named Mastan and two others for unlawful gathering and creating obstructions to the families. “They claimed that locals must get the allotments before the families from Musi do, but those who made the demand are not eligible for 2BHK allotments,” said police sources. Additional forces were rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Published - September 30, 2024 07:12 pm IST

