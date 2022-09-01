Don’t use martyrs to further your political ambitions: Revanth to KCR

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has charged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with using the sacrifices of martyrs for spreading his political ambitions.

“This reflected the way martyrs in Telangana are ignored while the CM went to Bihar to distributes cheques to martyrs from that State,” he said.

In an open letter to the CM, he said that M. Yadaiah, a martyr from Kondareddipalle village in Vangur mandal in combined Mahabubangar district, fell to the bullets of terrorists in Kashmir but the government has not kept its promise of providing monetary compensation, a house and five acres of agricultural land apart from a job to a family member.

He said that K. Kavitha, MLC and daughter of the Chief Minister, also visited the family but nothing has been provided to them in the last nine years.

Mr. Reddy said that the way KCR made his Bihar visit completely political and a platform to further his national political ambitions, showed he was using the sacrifices of our soldiers to promote himself. “Telangana society is surprised with the way you are distributing money to martyrs of another State while ignoring the same in Telangana,” he said.

He advised the Chief Minister not to ‘stoop to such low’ just to promote himself at the cost of the State and its interests. He demanded that Yadaiah’s family be compensated as promised by the government.