Don’t trust poll-time visitors, Harish tells Gajwel people

November 20, 2023 11:07 pm IST - hyderabad

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Minister T. Harish Rao has asked the people of Gajwel constituency not to believe in the visitors who come to them only during the election time, but support those who are with them in every hour of need, whether it’s election time or not.

Speaking in roadshows at Gajwel and Wargal in support of Gajwel constituency candidate and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, he said people would remember Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the increase in gas cylinder price from ₹400 to ₹1,100, for levying GST on milk and for demanding installation of meters at farm pump-sets. Teach a lesson to those who try to connect with you only during poll time, he told the gathering.

Stating that casting of vote is not a one-day affair only on the polling day, but their future for the next five years, he asked the people of the constituency to compare how it was till 2014 and how it is now. He reminded them how they struggled even to get drinking water in the past and how they were able to raise two crops now. Then it was difficult for the farmhands to get wage work, but now it is difficult to get farmhands for wage work, he claimed.

Mr. Harish Rao asked the people which BJP or Congress leader had come to them during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was BRS leaders including him who went to them to instil confidence. He alleged that Congress was trying to mislead and misinform people with hundreds of lies to win the election.

He stated that several leaders representing them in the Assembly had changed over the last six decades but it was only KCR who had put an end to the drinking water problem not only in Gajwel constituency but across the State. In the public health sector, people would hesitate to go to a government hospital but now they were going there without any hesitation and encouraging others too.

Alleging that the Congress was spreading lies on Dharani too, the BRS leader asked as to whose lands were snatched under the system. Instead, it had ensured that transfer/transaction of land was possible only with the thumb impression of the owner. After January, rights of assigned lands too would be transferred completely to the beneficiaries.

