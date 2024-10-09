Don’t term KCR a demon, Harish warns Revanth

BRS MLA and former Minister T. Harish Rao objected to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy calling former CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao a demon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Harish Rao said the Chief Minister would not understand the sacrifices made by KCR for Telangana and infusing divisiveness from such a platform was not acceptable. He said the 30,000 jobs being claimed by the Congress government were due to the BRS government issuing the notifications, clearing funds and conducting the exams. “You’re merely handing out the appointment letters.”

He said the people of Telangana have realised that handing over power to Congress was a mistake. He said the Revanth Reddy government has nothing to showcase but broken promises.

Mr. Harish Rao also questioned repeated claims that KCR had accommodated his family despite losing elections. He reminded that K. Kavitha won the MLC elections. “Aren’t you doing the same appointing people who lost elections in various positions,” he asked.

He said 1.6 lakh jobs were given by the BRS government and no other party could match those figures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.