Don’t stop traffic for my convoy : Telangana CM Revanth

December 15, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Moving away from the earlier practice and ensuring the smooth flow of the city traffic, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy issued directions to ensure that traffic is not stopped on the routes he travels and that people should not be put to inconvenience because of his convoy.

He directed police to reduce the size of CM’s convoy from 15 vehicles to nine vehicles. Mr. Revanth said that since he has to travel extensively to know problems of people in person, he asked police to take measures so that people do not face issues in the routes he travels. He added that he cannot sit at home disregarding people’s issues.

In the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, there was a hue and cry over the traffic coming to a halt in the routes where the Chief Minister travelled. The police used to stop the vehicles in advance to clear the traffic for the Chief Minister’s convoy leading to huge traffic jams later and some parts of the city used to get into a traffic gridlock sometimes.

However, Mr. Revanth Reddy has now decided to do away with the traffic clearance for his convoy. The reduction in the number of vehicles in the convoy too will bring in lot of relief to the city commuters.