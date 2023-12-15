GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don’t stop traffic for my convoy : Telangana CM Revanth

CM’s convoy size to be reduced from 15 to nine vehicles

December 15, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: File | By Arrangement

Moving away from the earlier practice and ensuring the smooth flow of the city traffic, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy issued directions to ensure that traffic is not stopped on the routes he travels and that people should not be put to inconvenience because of his convoy.

He directed police to reduce the size of CM’s convoy from 15 vehicles to nine vehicles. Mr. Revanth said that since he has to travel extensively to know problems of people in person, he asked police to take measures so that people do not face issues in the routes he travels. He added that he cannot sit at home disregarding people’s issues.

ALSO READ
Traffic congestions and jams irks commuters

In the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, there was a hue and cry over the traffic coming to a halt in the routes where the Chief Minister travelled. The police used to stop the vehicles in advance to clear the traffic for the Chief Minister’s convoy leading to huge traffic jams later and some parts of the city used to get into a traffic gridlock sometimes.

However, Mr. Revanth Reddy has now decided to do away with the traffic clearance for his convoy. The reduction in the number of vehicles in the convoy too will bring in lot of relief to the city commuters.

ALSO READ
Huge turnout for Praja Vani; traffic congestion at Panjagutta and surrounding junctions
Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.