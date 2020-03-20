Don’t question Uttam’s sincerity: Jayaprakash Reddy

Sangreddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has said that ‘hurting’ TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was not good for Telangana Congress and advised the Congress leaders to stay away from criticising him.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Mr. Uttam did not get the top post through some agents but was appointed by AICC chief Sonia Gandhi given his innate strengths, loyalty and his clean image. “If deliberate attempts are made to hurt him or his image or his sincerity is questioned we all will be hurt and its not good for the party,” he said.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy was reacting to the comments made by TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy after his release over the Congress leaders not coming to meet him in the jail. Mr. Revanth Reddy had said that people had questioned why the TPCC chief did not visit him in the jail.

The Sangareddy MLA said it was not easy to function as TPCC head coordinating with leaders but Mr. Uttam Reddy did that. He reminded that the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy succeeded only after he took everyone in the party along.

Reacting to the social media campaign against Mr. Uttam Reddy apparently by the supporters of Mr. Revanth Reddy, he said likes on Facebook posts would never translate into votes though they might give some satisfaction.

He also took objection to the call by Mr. Revanth Reddy to stop watching some news channels saying they were against the Congress party. He said Congress believes in media freedom and would never ban a channel.

Mr. Reddy said he would take up with AICC Telangana incharge R.C. Khuntia on giving permission to Mr. Revanth Reddy to ‘expose corruption’ of the TRS rule. “How can they decide without discussing with all the seniors and sitting MLAs,” he asked.