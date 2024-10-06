Don’t politicise integrated residential school initiative, Komatireddy tells Opposition

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticised the Opposition for politicising every welfare initiative, and urged them to at least recognise the efforts being made in the field of education.

“The Opposition is engaging in political criticism of all our programmes, but I hope they acknowledge the importance of establishing schools,” he said. Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Sunday, he announced the establishment of integrated residential schools across the State as a Dasara gift from the government, expressing hope that it would revolutionise education.

The Minister emphasised that the initiative is a crucial step towards improving the education infrastructure, particularly for the six lakh students currently enduring dire conditions in various institutions.

He explained that the decision, taken under the Indiramma government, aims to address the serious challenges faced by students due to inadequate facilities. He pointed out that in some schools, 600 students are forced to share just 20 rooms, with even basic amenities like toilets missing in many cases. “Twenty students are sharing rooms that don’t even have toilet facilities,” he said.

Mr. Venkat Reddy highlighted the Congress government’s commitment to education, noting that the party had previously introduced the fee reimbursement scheme, which significantly benefitted economically weaker students. “The Congress government has always stood by students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Now, we are ushering in an educational revolution with these integrated residential schools,” he stated, and assured that schools would be equipped with basic facilities to ensure that students from all backgrounds have access to quality education.