Don’t pay power bills up to 200 units a month: Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has asked the domestic category of energy consumers not to pay their energy bills for consumption below 200 units as the Congress party has promised free power up to 200 units a month to domestic users.

Speaking at Nizamabad on Wednesday, she said the Congress party leaders themselves had asked people not to pay the bills during the run up to the recent Assembly elections and avail the benefit as promised in the election manifesto.

On the State government exercise to receive applications afresh for availing the six guarantees of the Congress, she sought to know why the government is asking for fresh applications from about 44 lakh social security pension scheme beneficiaries when there is an opportunity to increase the monthly benefit from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 from January 1.

Seeking fresh applications from the existing beneficiaries would cause them a lot of inconvenience, Ms. Kavitha criticised the government for fresh application process by linking it to ration cards and at the same time not issuing the new ration cards. Taking applications after issuance of the new ration cards would benefit more eligible households/individuals avail the benefits, she suggested.

She stated that people in villages were discussing about non-receipt of Rythu Bandhu/Bharosa support for the Rabi crop season so far even after the statement from the Chief Minister’s office that the process of crediting the benefit to the bank accounts of landholding farmers was put in motion already. Further, the BRS leader sought to know why the government was not seeking applications for the unemployment allowance promised by the Congress.