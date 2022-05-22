Don’t pay farm loans: Revanth to farmers

‘Congress will waive it off soon after coming to power’

Rachabanda, the farmers’ connect programme of the Telangana Congress, continued on Sunday with leaders visiting several villages across the State to explain the salient features of the Warangal Declaration and how the “KCR government was cheating them”.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy participated in the programme held at Tunkimetla village in Kodangal constituency, once represented by him, and said that only Congress can work sincerely for farmers.

He asked farmers not to pay their agriculture loans as the Congress was coming to power in the next 12 months. He also challenged IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who adopted the constituency, to come for a debate on the development done by the TRS and the development when he was the MLA.

He said that once the Congress comes to power, the Kodangal-Narayanpet Lift Irrigation project would be taken up.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy participated in the Rachabanda programme held at Algol village in Zaheerabad mandal and explained how the Warangal Declaration would change the lives of farmers for the better.