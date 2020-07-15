Don’t opt for pricey private hospitals: Harish

SIDDIPET

15 July 2020 23:35 IST

Inaugurates 100-bed isolation block

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said the best medical facilities are being provided to COVID-19 patients in the State and the number of cases here are “less” as compared to “other States” in the country.

Addressing a gathering after formally inaugurating a 100-bed isolation block at the old building of the general hospital premises on Wednesday, the Minister urged citizens to be careful but not panic. He also asked them not to get admitted to private hospitals where the treatment costs are high.

‘Can increase staff’

“This facility was created as per directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. There are 20 beds in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with supply of oxygen to each bed and 80 are with general facilities. As many as 28 doctors and 150 nurses are appointed to treat the patients. Depending on the requirement, we are ready to increase the staff strength. Those with mild and moderate symptoms will be treated here while those asymptomatic will get treatment as part of their home isolation,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that those with severe symptoms will be sent to Gandhi or Chest Hospitals at Hyderabad.

The Minister said no family members will be allowed into the hospital even as a patient undergoes treatment.

“Doctors and other medical staff are the frontline warriors and we have to extend all required support to them. Do not go out of your homes unless warranted,” said Mr Harish Rao.

Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Radhakrishna Sharma, MLC Farooq Hussain and municipal chairperson K. Rajanarsu were present.