Don’t make us suffer for your politics: Nalgonda farmers fume at Opposition parties for stopping Musi river cleaning

Backing the Musi clean-up programme of the government, farmers from Nalgonda district said they were the worst-sufferers of the river’s pollution. The Opposition parties must stop the vilification campaign against the programme, they said.

The farmers’ meeting, organised on Sunday by Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, was attended by Government Whip Aleru MLA Birla Ilaiah, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, Zaheerabad MP Suresh Shetkar, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud, MLAs Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Mandula Samel, Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy and B. Lakshma Reddy, among others.

Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the future generations in Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts would be saved only if the government cracks the whip and ensure pollution is stopped.

He said that apart from 30,000 acres under the Musi project in Nalgonda, another 60,000 acres are cultivated along the Musi through borewells, wells and ponds. Areas covered by Musi river include Bhoodan Pochampally, Bhuvanagiri, Valigonda, Ramannapet, Narketpally, Addaguduru, Saligauraram, and Jajireddygudem mandals that once flourished with green crops, fresh air and aquatic life have turned into pools of pollution.

He said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken a historic decision to save Hyderabad and free people of the catchment area from pollution but the Opposition parties were blocking the work with conspiracies.

He said the Musi catchment areas have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, while aquatic life has almost disappeared and livestock is also gradually disappearing.

